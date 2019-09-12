Blake Shelton Speaks out After Craig Morgan’s Single Hits No. 1 on Both Country and All-Genre Charts

Blake Shelton’s hard work paid off! Shelton’s campaign on social media to get Craig Morgan‘s “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” up the charts, resulted with the tune not only landing at the top of the country charts, but surprisingly made it to No. 1 on the all-genre chart as well.

Ladies and gentleman one of the hardest things to ever achieve in music is having a #1 selling song of ALL music ALL genres. You can’t fake it. The song has to touch people. Congratulations @cmorganmusic. This ones for Jerry. pic.twitter.com/0oTeYplikj — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 12, 2019

“Ladies and gentleman one of the hardest things to ever achieve in music is having a #1 selling song of ALL music ALL genres,” Shelton tweeted, alongside a screenshot showing Morgan’s song beating out Lizzo, OneRepublic, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello. “You can’t fake it. The song has to touch people. Congratulations [Craig Morgan]. This ones for Jerry.”

Shelton started his campaign to get the song to the top of the charts after hearing the song for the first time. Morgan wrote “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” about the loss of his 19-year-old son, Jerry, who passed away in 2016 in a drowning accident. The coach of The Voice enlisted the help of Ellen DeGeneres, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, who shared the powerful story during the second hour of the Today Show.

Morgan previously opened up about the song, which he wrote in the middle of the night when he was overcome with thoughts about Jerry.

“It was very tough to write,” Morgan admitted on Fox & Friends. “It’s tough to perform. In fact, it wasn’t my choice to do this. It just happened, and I do it. I had a very dear friend tell me that you must sing this song. An Opry member told me that. And I hope that through this song, I can encourage other people to stick with their faith, and make it work.”

“It’s tough. It’s tough to talk about,” he continued. “We miss him, every day. That’s all we think about. When we wake up, before we go to bed, and all throughout the day. It’s something that’s never going to go away. But we have a lot of faith. And it’s through our faith that we’re able to keep moving, and hopefully encourage others to be strong, and to get through it.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt