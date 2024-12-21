Blake Shelton Recalls ‘Humiliating’ Moment Stepson Zuma Accidentally FaceTimed a Celebrity From His Phone

Blake Shelton found himself at the center of a “humiliating” incident with his stepson and FaceTime. During his interview with CMT, Shelton recounted how Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma, 16, accidentally FaceTimed country icon Vince Gill.

“He thought he was calling his nanny Vince, and he called Vince Gill,” Shelton explained. “I was walking through the house and I heard Vince Gill’s voice kind of laughing. I looked and I saw Zuma throw the phone down.”

“He was like, ‘I don’t know. There was some man that answered Vince’s phone,” he continued. “And I looked, and he had called Vince Gill, who was in Amsterdam — He FaceTimed him while he was in Amsterdam with The Eagles!”

Gill has been touring with The Eagles after joining the band following the death of Glenn Frey. He still found time for a funny reply to Shelton instead of cutting off all contact.

“Man, I was laughing,” Gill told The Voice alum. “I thought you must have been drunk or something.”

Zuma has since become a big fan of Gill, at least according to Shelton.

“But now, a couple of years later, Zuma is the biggest Vince Gill fan in the world,” the country star said. “He’s like, ‘Can we FaceTime him again?!’”

That said, Shelton isn’t about to let something like that happen again. “That was humiliating for me.”