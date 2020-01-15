Blake Shelton Drops ‘Lyric Video for ‘Nobody But You’ With Gwen Stefani

Good news, Blake Shelton fans! The singer just dropped the lyric video for “Nobody But You,” his powerful duet featuring his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The song is the debut single from his recent Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

Shelton didn’t write “Nobody But You,” but admits it is one of the most personal, and autobiographical, songs he has ever released.

“I was just floored,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

The Oklahoma native admits he was stunned that someone else could write his love story with Stefani so well.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said of the song. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Not only did Shelton insist Stefani sing with him on the track, but he recently revealed that she was with him when they heard the song together for the first time.

“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” Shelton recalled, via Nash Country Daily. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after.

“Then one day I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too — it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it’s magical. I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” at the upcoming Grammy Awards, where Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his mega-hit, “God’s Country.”

