Blake Shelton Announces Luke Bryan Will Perform at His New Venue, The Doghouse

Blake Shelton just announced the big news he teased with Luke Bryan earlier today! The Oklahoma native is opening The Doghouse, a music hall and events venue, as part of his Ole Red bar in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, with Bryan serving as the first entertainer in the new space. The inaugural concert will be held on May 23, as part of Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s going down at The Doghouse at [Ole Red Tishomingo]!!” Shelton tweeted. “This Memorial Day Weekend catch performances by Blake, [Luke Bryan] and more!! Tickets on sale May 2nd and 3rd.”

Shelton also opened up about the new venue, which gives fans even more reasons to visit his home state.

“It’s unreal to me that a spot like The Doghouse exists in Tishomingo,” Shelton said in a statement. “Growing up, if I wasn’t outdoors hunting or fishing, I was looking for a stage to play music. The Doghouse is going to be the best place to see all the great talent that exists in this part of the country. I’m excited to get the party started with my friend Luke and support a cause that’s so close to my heart.”

Shelton dropped a big hint about the announcement on Sunday, April 28, with a series of texts supposedly between Shelton’s dog, Betty, and Bryan’s dogs, Choc and Boss.

“Choc! Boss! Just stole my dad’s phone! Got some big news!” Betty started the conversation.

“Betty the rebel! What’s going on?” Choc texted.

“Still haven’t got your own phone I see,” continued Boss.

“I don’t need a dang phone out here in Oklahoma! I just need to tell y’all some big news!” Betty wrote, before asking if they were both free on May 23 and 24. Although Shelton said he would wait until noon to make the big announcement, apparently Shelton and Bryan – or their beloved pets – decided to spill the beans a little early.

Shelton has yet to announce any official tour plans this summer, but Bryan will kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour on May 31. As part of the opening weekend of The Doghouse, Shelton will perform on Friday, May 24. Former The Voice contestant Red Marlow will play on Saturday, May 25, and local Oklahoma artist Jackson Tillman will round out the weekend with a performance on Sunday, May 26.

More information about the new space, including ticket details, can be found at the Ole Red website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter