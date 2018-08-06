Blake Shelton Nabs Keith Urban as Advisor on ‘The Voice’

The Voice is gearing up to launch its fifteenth season, and the four coaches have been busy calling their celebrity friends to add a little extra star power to their teams.

As far as Blake Shelton is concerned, the veteran judge pretty much has all of Nashville on speed dial, so it was easy for the singer to call up Keith Urban to help his team out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Access reports that Urban will serve as an advisor to Shelton’s team during the show’s battle rounds, which follow the infamous blind auditions.

In classic Shelton fashion, the “I Lived It” singer couldn’t help but get in a few jabs at Urban, describing him as “THUNDER DOWN UNDER!”

Shelton also joked that Urban actually has “talent” when he sits and plays the guitar.

On Urban’s end, the Aussie native said that Shelton is “honest, charming and cunning.”

With a music career spanning decades, Urban is a natural choice to advise Shelton’s team, with the musician having released nine studio albums and earned 18 No. 1 singles. He has also won multiple Grammy Awards, CMA Awards and ACM Awards.

The 50-year-old also has some judging experience of his own, as he served as a judge on American Idol for three seasons, including the show’s final season on Fox in 2016. Urban is currently on the road on his Graffiti U World Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini.

Urban also judged the Australian version of The Voice during its inaugural season in 2012.

Shelton will be joined by judges Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson this season, with each coach a veteran of the show at this point.

Clarkson’s advisor was also revealed on Monday, with the American Idol winner selecting country star Thomas Rhett to help guide her team. Clarkson served as a coach for the first time during Season 14, winning the season with 15-year-old contestant Brynn Cartelli, the youngest winner in the history of the show.

The Voice Season 15 premieres Monday, September 24 on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond