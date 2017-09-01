Blake Shelton to Co-Host Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Hurricane Harvey has caused massive amounts of damage since hitting the Houston, Texas area over the weekend, displacing thousands from their homes, destroying property and claiming the lives of at least 40 people, The Weather Channel reports.

To help aid relief efforts, TMZ reports that a star-studded Hurricane Harvey telethon is in the works, with Blake Shelton set to co-host the Nashville portion of the show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The benefit will be held on Sept. 12 and will run for one hour on the major networks, and is being helmed by talent manager Scooter Braun, who planned Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester benefit concert, and Houston native Bun B.

Jamie Foxx will helm the Los Angeles portion of the show with Hilary Duff reportedly set to host alongside him, while Michael Strahan has been tapped for the New York City segments. All three stars hail from Texas.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @blakeshelton