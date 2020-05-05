Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performing on the Opry on May 9

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are headed to the Grand Ole Opry! The superstar couple is set to perform for the Opry's weekly broadcast on Saturday, May 9, along with Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch. Shelton and Stefani will perform from Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma while Adkins and Lynch will be on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The performance will be Stefani's Opry debut, Shelton has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2010. Adkins and Lynch are also Opry members. Fans can watch Saturday's show at 7 p.m. CT on 650 AM WSM, and the program will also be broadcast live on Circle Television and streamed on Circle’s Facebook and YouTube. The Grand Ole Opry is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic but has continued with its Saturday night performances, which have been given to an empty venue for the past seven weeks. Country stars have continued to participate in the long-running shows, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were the headlining performers for the May 2 show.

During Saturday's broadcast, Shelton and Stefani will perform their duet "Nobody But You," which just notched its second week at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. With the success of the song, Shelton is now third on the chart's all-time list behind Kenny Chesney, who has 30 No. 1 hits, and Tim McGraw, who has 29. Over the weekend, Stefani shared a quick clip on Instagram from the duo's at-home celebration, posting a video of her and Shelton sharing a kiss. "#nobodybutyou #numberone #party! #thankyou!! 2020 @blakeshelton," she wrote.

After the song first hit No. 1, Shelton jokingly congratulated his girlfriend on hitting the top spot with her first entry to country radio. "Congratulations [Gwen Stefani] on your first country song going #1 at country radio!!! Not bad for your first try!!!!!" The Voice coach tweeted. "Thank you all as well!!! ['Nobody But You']." Stefani responded, "Trying to wrap my head around the fact that I even get to know you Blake Shelton -let alone be on Such a beautiful classic duet [with] u?! thank you ! for taking me along on this ride with you!! I am so grateful and blown away by all the support everyone has shown us!!?!!"