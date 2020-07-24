Listen to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's New Duet, 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are back with new music, releasing their fourth collaboration, "Happy Anywhere," on Friday. Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, the up-tempo love song is about a rolling stone who doesn't care where they are as long as they have their partner by their side. With bright production and a seamless blend of Shelton and Stefani's voices, "Happy Anywhere" is a natural addition to the couple's growing catalog of duets.

"I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / Since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere," the pair sing in the chorus, Stefani on harmony throughout the song. "Any mapped out location / you're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere, I could be happy anywhere with you." The song's music video will premiere later today and the couple will perform the song on the Today show during the 8:00 a.m. hour.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a statement. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer – and this entire year."

"Honored I was able to talk @gwenstefani into doing another song with me!" the Oklahoma native added on Instagram earlier this week. Stefani re-shared his post and added, "so excited and grateful about that this song! thank u - can’t believe my luck."

In a new interview with PEOPLE, The Voice coach revealed that he and Stefani actually recorded "Happy Anywhere" prior to their previous duet, "Nobody But You." "'Nobody But You' was a big song for us, but we actually recorded 'Happy Anywhere' before that," Shelton shared. "We were waiting for the right time to release it, and I knew that time was now. We're all still socially distancing, so there's no better time to be happy anywhere with the person or people you love. It doesn't matter where in the world you are — as long as you're with them, you're happy."

While the song is about a pair of travelers, Shelton and Stefani have been in one spot for the last several months as they have quarantined at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. "The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," Shelton said. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."