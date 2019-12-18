Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani, Not John Legend, Is the Sexiest Coach on ‘The Voice’

It’s been two years since Blake Shelton was named PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive, but he isn’t willing to give up the title to anyone, including his fellow coach on The Voice, John Legend, who currently holds the title. Shelton, who jokingly insists that Legend isn’t worthy of the honor, says the sexiest coach on The Voice is actually his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“She’s actually the sexiest coach on The Voice, now that I think about it,” Shelton said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s not about me and John.”

Shelton is so adamant that Legend doesn’t deserve to be called the Sexiest Man Alive that he insists the title actually still belongs to him.

“You said I’m no longer the sexiest coach on The Voice?” Shelton questioned DeGeneres. “They just haven’t put out a new issue. I’m still the sexiest coach on The Voice.“

“I love PEOPLE magazine,” he continued. “Everybody has the right to be wrong sometimes … He lives in a different parallel universe existence than the rest of us. He’s very sensitive, so I don’t pick on him about that.”

All kidding aside, Shelton did offer Legend some tips for how to cope with his new moniker.

“I’m the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “I told him afterwards, I said, ‘Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.’”

Legend will return to The Voice for Season 18 next year, along with fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, although Stefani will be replaced by Nick Jonas, who has already been doing the blind auditions –– and apparently taking away some of the singers that Shelton wanted.

“I’m starting to hate the guy because I’m competing with him now,” Shelton joked. “He is a tough, tough guy to go against. When you turn your chair around and there’s a young person up there, and they’re trying to choose between me and then Nick Jonas sitting down there, I’m screwed almost every time. So yeah, he can kiss my a–– till the season’s over.”

A premiere date for Season 18 has yet to be announced. The Season 17 finale of The Voice will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC