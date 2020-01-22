Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Drop ‘Nobody But You’ Video

It’s out! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just dropped the highly-anticipated video for Shelton’s current single, “Nobody But You.” The song, from Shelton’s latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, is a powerful love song between the two, with the accompanying video showing off both their serious and funny sides, sharing snippets of their life throughout the song.

Shelton previously opened up about the song, and how it ended up in his hands, thanks to some determination from one of the songwriters, Shane McAnally.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was at The Voice compound and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion,” Shelton told Nash Country Daily. “Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after.

“Then one day I was driving with Gwen and I said, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too — it must be pretty incredible,’” he continued. “When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now. I just think it’s magical. I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

McAnally knew what Shelton didn’t — at least at first — which is that the song would resonate with Shelton, and likely others, from the first listen.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in a statement. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which Shelton already knows will be one of his favorite performances of all time.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

Shelton is also nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country.” The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC