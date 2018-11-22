Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani for New Christmas Music Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting into the holiday spirit, with The Voice coach joining his girlfriend in the music video for their song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The campy clip kicks off with the couple in a car driving home with a Christmas tree before they get into classic holiday hijinks including building snowmen, decorating and serving up a festive dinner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Through it all, they perform the track in glitzy black-tie ensembles backed by a band of kids, all wearing red tuxedos, as well as a group of child dancers wearing Santa outfits.

The Sophie Muller-directed video ends with a gag reel, which includes Stefani sitting on Santa’s lap instead of Shelton’s as the country singer walks in on the scene and angrily throws down a wreath before dramatically storming out.

Stefani originally released the song last year as the lead single from her holiday album of the same name. This year, the No Doubt singer released a deluxe edition of the project, which includes five new songs. Two of the new tracks are originals — “Cheer for the Elves” and “Secret Santa,” which Stefani wrote with Justin Tranter and busbee — while the other three are takes on the holiday classics “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad,” which features Mon Laferte.

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” was the Shelton and Stefani’s second duet together, as they had previously collaborated on Shelton’s track “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which appeared on his 2016 album If I’m Honest.

As the duo’s new music video climbed the charts on iTunes, Shelton used Twitter to joke, “Well…. That escalated quickly!!!!”

“Thank y’all!!!” he added. “Congrats @gwenstefani!!!!!”

Stefani also shared her sentiments on Twitter, writing, “Thank u so much for all the love for the #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas video!! Had so much fun shooting with @BlakeShelton & #SophieMuller #Love #Christmas gx.”

The couple has been dating for around three years, and a source recently told PEOPLE that the pair are in it for the long haul.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” the source said. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

The insider added that Shelton “Still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Gwen Stefani