Blake Shelton Encouraged to Marry Gwen Stefani With Gift From Ellen DeGeneres

Blake Shelton got a big nudge to marry longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani by none other than Ellen DeGeneres. The award-winning talk show host had Shelton on her The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about his upcoming movie, UglyDolls, but quickly transitioned into his romance with Stefani.

“So Jennifer Lopez was here and I wanted to help her out with A-Rod, because she wanted to marry him, obviously like Gwen wants to marry you,” DeGeneres told Shelton. “And I gave her a clock that she could give to him, like the clock is ticking, time is passing. I gave her the clock, and literally a week later he proposed to her. “So Mother’s Day is coming up, and I have something for you to give to her,”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone then came out to present Shelton with a large clock, showing him kissing Stefani, and causing the audience to burst out in laughter.

“So you’re saying, there’s a chance she’s gonna ask me to marry her, with this clock?” Shelton quipped.

Shelton also opened up about his role in UglyDolls, which stars his fellow coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson.

“I love it. I had a blast. I had a pretty simple part. He’s an important character,” Shelton said of his role, playing Ox, the mayor of Uglyville. “UglyDolls, it’s got a great message. It’s about these dolls and when they’re created, if they’ve got any flaws, or anything that makes them different or is wrong with them, they kind of get thrown over into recycling, and they’ve created their own community there, and they don’t realize there’s anything different about them at all.

“It’s got a great message and there’s so much music in it,” he added, “which is why I was happy to be a part of it.”

When DeGeneres gave a similar gift to Jennifer Lopez, her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez proposed one week later, so time will tell whether the clock will have the same effect on Shelton and Stefani. But whether the present inspires him to pop the question, he does admit he is open to marrying Stefani.

“Of course I would,” Shelton told Sunday TODAY, speaking about getting married again, after previously divorcing his first wife, Kaynette, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. “My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life. I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Patrick McMullan