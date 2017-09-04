Blake Shelton Burns Fellow Country Star in Latest Throwback Photo

Blake Shelton is throwing it back to his mullet days and taking down one of his country pals while he does it.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram from his curly mullet days, alongside Montgomery Gentry singer, Eddie Montgomery, who was noticeably bald.

“Me and Eddie Montgomery performing in a bar that probably doesn’t exist anymore. Back when he STILL didn’t have hair,” Shelton wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Montgomery onstage.

Montgomery is the latest pal to take a ribbing from Shelton on social media. The Voice coach has been sharing several throwback photos of himself with his favorite stars lately.

A week ago, he shared a photo with NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler.

“Many MANY years ago Elliott Sadler tried to get me fired from a “no alcohol” county fair I was playing…#inour20s #idiots,” he captioned the funny image.

Shelton has been busy lately as he films the latest season of The Voice. Shelton is back on the reality series alongside fellow coaches Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and newcomer to the show, Jennifer Hudson. Kelly Clarkson will also appear this season as an advisor.