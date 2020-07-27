Blake Shelton Opens Up About Parenting Gwen Stefani's Sons

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for nearly five years, and during that time, Shelton has taken on an increased role when it comes to parenting Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. During an appearance on the Today show last week, Shelton opened up about his role as a father figure to the boys, revealing that it can be "scary."

"That’s a scary moment for me because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that," he told Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly. "Which is new to me, as Carson can tell you, Hoda," he joked. "Responsibility is not..."

The topic came up after Kotb asked Shelton about the Father's Day post Stefani shared back in June celebrating the country star. "happy father’s day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou!" Stefani captioned a slideshow of photos of Shelton with her sons, signing the post with her and her boys' initials. Shelton and Stefani have been quarantining with family at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

They also found time to shoot a music video, recently debuting the clip for their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere." Filmed by Stefani's brother Todd, the video is a sweet look at the duo's quarantine activities, which include baking, boating, fishing and more. "We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years I guess," Shelton shared. "That's literally stupid things like pick blackberries. We were actually here this year during the time that blackberries were ripe, so we went and picked blackberries. We grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn. Country things like that, that's the kind of stuff I love."

After Daly, who recently visited Shelton at his ranch, pointed out that The Voice coach "never" sits, Shelton joked, "Just because I'm not sitting much doesn't mean I'm not eating a lot." "I'm not a kind of guy that... I just can't be still," he continued. "Especially when I'm home, there's just too much stuff I want to do and I want to experience."