Ashley McBryde Announces ‘Girl Going Nowhere’ Album

Ashley McBryde fans only have a couple months to wait for her new album. The Arkansas native reveals Girl Going Nowhere will be released on March 30. The 11-track record includes the title track, which McBryde wrote the day her musical idol, Guy Clark, passed away.

“I’m not a pretty crier, and I got to my write with Jeremy Bussey that morning, red and blotchy,” McBryde says in a statement. “So, he said, ‘For Guy, maybe we should write a good song, one you’d want to play at the Opry someday.’ So, I told the story of when I was back in Algebra class, and we were going around the room saying what we wanted to do when we grew up. When it got to me, I said, ‘I’m going to move to Nashville and write songs, and they’re going to be on the radio.’ The teacher looked at me and said, ‘That won’t happen and you better have a good backup plan.’ It didn’t put the fire out, it just added to it.”

Other songs on Girl Going Nowhere include “Radioland,” “El Dorado,” and her current single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” which started rapidly climbing the charts after Eric Church, already a fan, invited McBryde to perform one of her other songs, “A Bible and a .44” with him during one of his stops on his recent Holdin’ My Own Tour. Suddenly, the country music community caught on to the message McBryde had been trying to share for more than a decade.

“Even though I have been doing this for 11 years, I’m new to most people,” McBryde recently told Rolling Stone. “But I am adjusting to being called a ‘baby act.’”

McBryde certainly has everyone’s attention by now. Described as a combination of Bonnie Raitt, Lzzy Hale, and Loretta Lynn, the singer, who has also opened for artists like Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, became the most-added new artist and most-added female with “A Litle Dive Bar in Daholonega.”

Pre-order Girl Going Nowhere on McBryde’s website. See a complete track listing below.

Track Listing for Girl Going Nowhere:

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

“Radioland”

“American Scandal”

“Southern Babylon”

“The Jacket”

“Livin’ Next to Leroy”

“A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega”

“Andy” (I Can’t Live Without You)

“El Dorado”

“Tired of Being Happy”

“Home Sweet Highway”

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen