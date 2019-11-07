Ashley McBryde’s Current Single, ‘One Night Standards’ Causes Mixed Reaction From Fans

When Ashley McBryde released “One Night Standards,” from her upcoming, still-untitled sophomore album, she knew not everyone would be a fan of the song, because of its subject matter. Speaking about one-night stands, with lines like, “How it goes is, bar closes / There’s no king bed covered in roses / Just a room without a view / I don’t want a number you ain’t gonna answer / Let’s just stick to the one night standards,” it’s a topic women in the past weren’t afraid to delve into, which is why McBryde isn’t afraid either.

“Every night when we play it live, I watch the crowd, because there’s going to be a few nods that go from left to right, and there’s gonna be a few tongue clicks: ‘She shouldn’t be singing about this,’” McBryde told The Boot. “But then there are the other nods, where they kind of look at each other and then kind of nod up and down, which is of course the preferred response, but both are genuine and valid.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not all that common for a chick to be singing about one-night stands, and some people feel that we shouldn’t be doing that, but Loretta [Lynn] did it, Tammy [Wynette] did it,” she added. “It happens all the time, so why not tackle it?”

While McBryde, like many female artists, struggled to find a hit at radio, her year has still been filled with plenty more ups than downs, leaving her little time to reflect on her string of successes, including touring with some of her musical heroes and earning an ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

“This year was a blur,” McBryde admitted to PopCulture.com. “And there were so many good things that happened so fast that we had a hard time really soaking it all in. So we’re just now, at this part of the year, starting to slow down enough and remind each other of the really cool things we’ve gotten to do this year.

“Being with George Strait, being with Brooks & Dunn, doing things with Garth Brooks,” she continued, “and hanging out with Trisha Yearwood, which is blowing my mind. It’s like the ’90-est thing ever I could do, and it really blows my mind how amazing this year has been for us.”

McBryde is also nominated for a CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Viacom