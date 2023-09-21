Another Major Country Star Added to Panama City Beach Music Festival

Another major country music star has been added to an upcoming Panama City Beach music festival. It was announced that Parker McCollum will be a headliner of the 12th Annual Gulf Coast Jam in 2024. He joins fellow headliners Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Morgan Wallen. The full lineup for the event, including a fifth headliner, will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Parker has exploded onto the scene with hit music, sold out shows and incredible industry recognition," festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said of McCollum's inclusion. "Our Jammers will be in for a real treat when he hits the stage on night one next year." Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon added, "We have never had so few passes available this far ahead of the festival. With the announcement of Parker McCollum, we anticipate an even earlier sellout than this year. We encourage our Jammers to purchase their passes and secure lodging as quickly as possible."

McCollum emerged onto the country music scene in 2013 with his debut EP, A Red Town View. Two years later he released his debut full-length studio album, The Limestone Kid. McCollum went on to put out two more albums Probably Wrong (2017) and the acclaimed Gold Chain Cowboy (2021), before dropping his newest alum, Never Enough, earlier this year.

Speaking to Music Mayhem about the new record, McCollum said, "I really just try to be as honest and as genuine and as authentic as I can possibly be with my songwriting... When I write a song, I know whether I want to cut it or not. That's in my mental pile of 'I'm going to cut that.'"

"Then once I got about 10 or 12 of them, I start thinking about recording an album and then once I'm recording an album," he said, "I'm like, 'all right, I'm going to try to write a few more for it,' and I'll really kind of dial in and woodshed and knock some songs out and see if anything's worthy of putting on the record. And that's how I've done it every time and it's worked." The singer then went on to praise his producer Jon Randall, who helped him to craft Never Enough. "Everything he touches turns to gold. So it's kind of the perfect mixture I think for just me personally and both of us being from Texas and kind of leaning into that a little bit."