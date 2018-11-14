‘American Idol’ Alums to Reunite at 2018 CMA Awards

This year’s Country Music Association Awards will be a sweet reunion for a number of American Idol alums.

The award ceremony, which will be broadcast on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville, Tennessee, will be a veritable “who’s who” for country stars who got their start on the reality singing competition, including Carrie Underwood, who went on to dominate country music after winning the fourth season of Idol.

Underwood, who has thus far won seven Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards and six CMA Awards, is hosting the 52nd annual award show with Brad Paisley—marking the eleventh year the duo has taken the lead — and the songstress is also up for Female Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her 2018 song “Cry Pretty.”

Underwood will likely come into contact with fellow American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, who came in runner-up on the 10th season of the singing competition, and is up for New Artist of the Year and scheduled to perform live. Jimmie Allen, who also competed in season 10 of Idol, is scheduled to present an award at the ceremony as well. It’s unclear which artists will attend the award ceremony outside of those who have a role in the night, but in the past, Idol alums Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery and Kellie Pickler were in attendance, according to E! News.

There will also be a number of American Idol judges in attendance. Lionel Richie, who serves on the judges’ panel on the ABC reboot, is scheduled to award a trophy, while his fellow judge Luke Bryan is scheduled to both perform one of his hits and is also in the running for Entertainer of the Year against Keith Urban, who also had a tenure as an Idol judge on seasons 12-15 of the series. Urban is also up for Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

There will also be a future American Idol contributor in the house for the events. Country radio personality Bobby Bones, who is currently competing on the ongoing season of Dancing With the Stars, is also scheduled to present an award ahead of his time as an in-house mentor on the 2019 season of American Idol.

The 2018 Country Music Association Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images