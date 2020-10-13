Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals for Every Country Music Fan

✖

Amazon Prime Day falls on Oct. 13-14 this year after being rescheduled from July due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means you have the next two days to snap up some great deals on everything from electronics to tailgating necessities. If you want to pick up a few things to tide you over until live concerts return in full force, Amazon is there for you, too, with a selection of items large enough to include something for every country music fan.

(Photo: Amazon)

Listen to all that new music you just downloaded with these Bose noise-canceling headphones, which come in multiple colors, three of which are marked down to $199.95 from $299.95. In addition to offering noise-canceling capabilities, these colorful headphones are also wireless, which means you no longer have to get tangled up in a cord while trying to listen to Carrie Underwood's new holiday album. For more info on the Bose headphones deal, click here.

(Photo: Amazon)

If headphones aren't your thing, Amazon is offering a deal on its Echo Studio, a high-fidelity smart speaker that includes 3D audio and Alexa. Reduced to $149.99 from $199.99, the Echo Studio has five speakers that produce an immersive sound experience while Dolby Atmos technology adds depth to whatever you're listening to. The speaker responds to voice control and adapts to any room, sensing the acoustics of the space to ensure optimal sound. There's also a built-in smart home hub and multiple layers of privacy controls. See more details on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon)

Want to rock your entire block of cars at your next pre-concert tailgate? Try the ION Audio Block Rocker Plus, a battery-powered portable speaker that includes a microphone and cable, Bluetooth capabilities, AM/FM radio, USB charging for smartphones and tablets. There's also a wheel and telescopic handle so you can easily bring your music along with you at top volume. It's on sale for $129.99 from $159.99. See more details on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon)

If you want to pick up something to listen to on your brand-new speakers, Alan Jackson's Precious Memories Collection is on sale for $11.45. The two CD-set includes Jackson's Precious Memories and Precious Memories Volume II, along with two previously unreleased songs — "It's All About Him," which was inspired by Jackson's wife Denise's book of the same title and "That's The Way," which Jackson sang to Denise at their wedding. See the deal here.

(Photo: Amazon)

If you're in the market for some new cowboy boots to wear to a concert you're (hopefully) going to in 2021, pick up a pair of these GLOBALWIN Women's Knee High Cowboy Boots, which come in multiple neutral colors, making them the perfect addition to any outfit. They're on sale for $43.99 and are made of Itaian faux leather. See the sale here.

To get your hands on these Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member, which gives you perks like free two-day shipping and a wide selection of streaming movies and television shows along with access to Prime Day. See the full list of Prime Day deals at Amazon.com.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.