Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen and More Performing During PBS' 'A Capitol Fourth'

A number of artists have been scheduled to join the lineup for PBS' annual Fourth of July special A Capitol Fourth, including several country singers. Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Jennifer Nettles have all been announced as performers during the show, which will air on PBS on Sunday, July 4. Jackson will perform from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Nettles will perform from the famed Town Hall in NYC's Times Square with the Broadway Inspirational Voices while Allen and Guyton will take the stage in Washington, DC, a press release shares.

Other artists who will perform in the nation's capitol include Gladys Knight, who performed with Guyton during the CMT Music Awards this month and Broadway stars Ali Stroker and Laura Osnes. The National Symphony Orchestra will play under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly and opera singer Renée Fleming will open the show with a special performance of the national anthem. Meanwhile, Jimmy Buffett and Cynthia Erivo will perform from Southern California, Pentatonix will sing overlooking the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Auli'i Cravalho will take the stage in Queens, New York, from the Unisphere, a symbol of peace through understanding and Train will perform overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

There will also be a special performance ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo when the National Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' composition "Olympic Fanfare" in tribute to Team USA, honoring the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams preparing for the games. The show will be hosted by actress and singer Vanessa Williams. "I am so honored to be hosting A Capitol Fourth this year," Williams said in a statement. "I first performed on this national July 4th TV tradition in 2005, and it has always held a special place in my heart."

The concert will honor men and women of our military and their families for their contributions to our nation and their dedication to service, which exemplifies the American ideals we celebrate on the Fourth of July. "As families and friends reunite and the country begins to open up this Fourth of July, we plan to bring you an exciting program with the greatest fireworks display in the nation, performances by the biggest stars and patriotic favorites," said Executive Producer Michael Colbert. "Make A Capitol Fourth your Independence Day celebration. We have something for everyone's party."

The annual special will air on July 4 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET as well as to troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on Facebook, YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and will be available as Video on Demand for a limited time only from July 4 to July 18, 2021.