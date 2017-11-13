Alan Jackson Extends Honky-Tonk Highway Tour

Earlier this year, Alan Jackson kicked off the Honky Tonk Highway Tour and he’s now added dates for the 2018 leg of the tour.
Additionally, Jackson will be joined by country songstress Lauren Alaina on his Lexington, KY and Little Rock, AR shows.
Tickets are on sale for some of the dates currently, but for others they will go on sale on Friday, November 17th.
More dates will be added soon, according to Nash Country Daily, but for now the confirmed concert dates are below. Scroll down to see if your city is one of the stops!
Alan Jackson’s 2018 Honky Tonk Highway Tour
January 19
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
January 20
Little Rock, AR
Verizon Arena
February 8
Independence, MO
Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
February 9
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
February 15
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
February 16
Grand Prairie, TX
Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
March 23
Toledo, OH
Huntington Center
May 24
Pittsburgh, PA
TBD
April 27
Baltimore, MD
Royal Farms Arena
April 28
Albany, NY
Times Union Center
May 4
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
June 23
Orange Beach, FL
The Wharf
July 27
Central Point, OR
Country Crossing Music Festival
July 28
Mountain Home, ID
Mountain Home Country Music Festival
August 16
Vienna, VA
Wolf Trap
August 17
Gilford, NH
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
September 15
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center