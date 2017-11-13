Alan Jackson Extends Honky-Tonk Highway Tour

Earlier this year, Alan Jackson kicked off the Honky Tonk Highway Tour and he’s now added dates for the 2018 leg of the tour.

Additionally, Jackson will be joined by country songstress Lauren Alaina on his Lexington, KY and Little Rock, AR shows.

Tickets are on sale for some of the dates currently, but for others they will go on sale on Friday, November 17th.

More dates will be added soon, according to Nash Country Daily, but for now the confirmed concert dates are below. Scroll down to see if your city is one of the stops!

Alan Jackson’s 2018 Honky Tonk Highway Tour

January 19

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

January 20

Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

February 8

Independence, MO

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

February 9

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

February 15

San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

February 16

Grand Prairie, TX

Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 23

Toledo, OH

Huntington Center

May 24

Pittsburgh, PA

TBD

April 27

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

April 28

Albany, NY

Times Union Center

May 4

Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

June 23

Orange Beach, FL

The Wharf

July 27

Central Point, OR

Country Crossing Music Festival

July 28

Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home Country Music Festival

August 16

Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap

August 17

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 15

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center