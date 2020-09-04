Alabama Planning 2 Nashville Shows in 2021 With Martina McBride

When live shows hopefully return in 2021, Alabama and Martina McBride will be taking the stage in Nashville for two planned shows in Music City. McBride will be the "Very Special Guest" on Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour, which consists of back-to-back concerts at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on July 2 and July 3, 2021.

Tickets for both shows are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office. Alabama postponed over 50 shows on its 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019 due to band member Randy Owen's health. Owen was battling ongoing cluster migraines and vertigo, and the band had planned to resume its tour this year, which was made impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The 50th Anniversary Tour has been very special to us," band member Teddy Gentry said in a statement after the initial postponement. "The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we've ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff [Cook] are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy's recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

Earlier this year, Owen performed the national anthem virtually ahead of one of NASCAR's virtual events, singing before the fifth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race in April. "Well, it's been stressed out and wore out touring," he told Taste of Country in February. "I hope I can get past that, but you know, it takes a toll on your body. We do a show that's pretty strenuous on me. So I'm looking forward to it."

Owen formed Alabama in 1969 with his cousin, Teddy Gentry, and they were soon joined by their other cousin, Jeff Cook. The group combined traditional country and Southern rock to form their own unique sound and went on to sell over 75 million records, becoming the most successful band in country music history.