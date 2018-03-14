Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and More to Perform at ACM Awards

The first round of performers for the 2018 ACM Awards have been announced, and country fans will notice a slew of heavyweights on the list.

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are set to perform at the annual award show, which will air from Las Vegas.

The Academy of Country Music announced the news on Wednesday, March 7, and additional performers will be added in the coming weeks.

All of the artists listed are nominated at the event, with Rhett scoring six nods and Lambert earning four. Bryan and Aldean are both vying for Entertainer of the Year and each country female listed is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

In addition to country artists, pop singer Bebe Rexha will join Florida Georgia Line to perform their collaboration “Meant to Be,” which has been number on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs Chart for 14 weeks.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Reba McEntire will serve as host for the 15th time. The country legend last hosted the show alongside Blake Shelton in 2012. She also holds the records for most ACM Awards won, having taken home an impressive 16 trophies over the course of her career.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com