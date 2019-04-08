ACM Awards: Fans Love Carrie Underwood’s Relatable Breastfeeding Moment Before Performance

Carrie Underwood is performing twice during the ACM Awards on Sunday night, but first she had to make time to pump!

The mom of two shared a selfie before she took the stage to sing her song “Southbound,” writing that she took a few minutes to pump backstage at the ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Getting ready for my performance…….also pumping,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#Multitasking #ACMAwards #Southbound #LetsDoThis.”

Fans were quick to praise the Oklahoma native for her candid look at mom life.

“LOVE,” one commenter said, while another wrote “Mommas doing work.”

“Stars, they’re just like us,” cracked a third.

Another fan appreciated Underwood’s openness, commenting, “Thank you for helping us new mommas out here feel normal about our bodies and pumping!”

Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Jacob in January, and Underwood has been open about life as a mom of two ever since her younger son’s birth.

“Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine. Soooo…today should be fun!” she tweeted ahead of the awards on Sunday. “#ACMAwards #Southbound #tylenol #ItsAllGood #MomLife.”

Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine. Soooo…today should be fun! 😳😜🤪 #ACMAwards #Southbound #tylenol #ItsAllGood #MomLife — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2019

On March 31, Underwood let her followers in on a messy mom moment she had with baby Jacob while out to lunch.

“Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table,” she wrote. “It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again.”

Thanks to the nice lady who offered to buy me a drink at lunch today after I carried my naked, poo covered, screaming baby up the stairs and back to my table. It was a rookie mistake leaving the diaper bag at the table and only taking a diaper and 2 wipes. Never again. 🍷👦🏼 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019

The singer’s older son, 4-year-old Isaiah, has also gotten in on giving his mom a hard time, with Underwood sharing her new nickname from Isaiah in another recent tweet.

My own kid just called me “Carefree Underwear.” This is basically elementary school all over again. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 31, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019