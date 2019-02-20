2019 ACM Awards: Carly Pearce is ‘Freaking Out’ over New Female Artist of the Year Nod

Carly Pearce woke up to some good news this morning! The singer received an ACM Awards nomination for New Female Artist of the Year, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

“Up with the sunrise FREAKING OUT in LA finding out that I’m nominated for “New Female Artist of the Year”!!!!!!” Pearce wrote, alongside a photo of her in the early morning hours in the city. “This year has blown my mind in every way and it’s because of YALL that this is happening. I’ve watched this awards show my whole life and dreamt of moments just like this. Pretty sure everyone in LA just heard me scream [crying emoji] YAYAYAYAY!!!! #acmawards”

Pearce was previously nominated for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2017, and New Artist of the Year the following year. The industry recognition certainly well deserved: Pearce went on four major tours last year, and followed up the success of “Every Little Thing” with “Hide the Wine,” both from her freshman album.

The new year is also shaping up to be a big year for Pearce. She is currently co-headlining her The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, and will then join Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour.

“I’m so excited,” Pearce told PopCulture.com of hitting the road with Aldean. “I am a huge Aldean fan, I’m a huge Kane Brown fan. And obviously, I had a huge year of touring with so many of our male superstars last year. I made a joke that Aldean’s like the last one of the superstars that I need to tour with, and so I’m just really, really excited. I think he’s awesome, and I’m excited to just be able to be a part of that show.”

In addition to being on the road, the 28-year-old is planning her upcoming wedding to Michael Ray – which she is unexpectedly enjoying.

“I’m really excited,” Pearce said previously of the upcoming nuptials. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.”

Pearce shares the New Female Artist of the Year category with Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell and Ashley McBryde. The 2019 ACM Awards will be once again hosted by Reba McEntire.

The ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mike Coppola