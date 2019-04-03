ACM Awards: Brittany Aldean Revisits Wild 2018 Celebration, Hangover

The 2019 ACM Awards are right around the corner — they air on CBS on Sunday, April 7 — and country music’s biggest stars are currently preparing to head out to Las Vegas for the show, with nearly every major player in the genre set to either perform or present at the annual event.

On Tuesday, Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean, took a moment to reminisce on last year’s ACM Awards, sharing a series of photos and videos documenting her time at the 2018 ceremony and the morning after. Scroll through for a look at her story (pizza is involved), and tune in to the ACMs on Sunday to see if Jason takes home the win for Entertainer of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

JA and JT

First, she posted a photo of herself, Jason and Justin Timberlake, with the black-and-white photo accentuated by a cartoon GIF of Timberlake from his *NSYNC days, complete with his then-signature crunchy blonde curls and tiny sunglasses.

Red carpet

She continued her Story with a red carpet shot, showcasing her multicolored zig-zag print mini dress and black heels and tagging stylists Cherie Kilchrist and John Murphy. Jason complemented the black accents in his wife’s look with his own black suit and matching black cowboy hat.

EOTY

Next was a video of Jason taken after he was crowned Entertainer of the Year, his third year in a row taking home the honor at the ACMs. His first win in 2016 made him an ACM Triple Crown winner, which means he’s won Best New Artist, Best Male/Female Vocalist and EOTY, and he’s also up for EOTY this year.

Pizza time

After the show, Brittany changed into a t-shirt and enjoyed some pizza with Kilchrist and Jason’s sister, Kasi Williams, posting a photo of the three chowing down captioned “After party.”

The aftermath

“This is what — how many days were we in Vegas? — post-Vegas looks like,” she said in the next clip, which was accented with a GIF that read “Hurting bruh” and an about-to-vomit emoji.

Sugar break

A third video saw Brittany, Williams and friend Morgan Messick filling up bags at a candy store stocked with colorful sugar treats.

“It’s the little things in life…hangover food,” Brittany said while a GIF pasted on the clip read “1-800-HUNGOVER.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018