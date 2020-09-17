ACM Awards: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Fans Are Moved By Their 'Happy Anywhere' Performance

The ACM Awards kicked off on Wednesday night with a bevy of performances from your favorite country music singers. During the awards ceremony, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took to the stage in order to perform "Happy Anywhere." In light of their performance, the couple's fans flocked to social media in order to share their thoughts on the country lovebirds' beautiful rendition of the track.

For the first time in the show's history, the ACM Awards is taking place in Nashville. The ceremony will actually take place across several locations in the city, as the show will be broadcast from three iconic country music venues — the Grand Old Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe. Shelton and Stefani's performance took place on the Grand Ole Opry stage. That location is also where Carrie Underwood is honoring a slate of female Opry members by performing a medley of songs from singers such as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Martina McBride.

For a good deal of social media users, the attention was totally on Shelton and Stefani for their performance of "Happy Anywhere." In particular, many viewers were thrilled by the fact that the two performed from the "Bluebird Cafe," when, in reality, the pair utilized a green screen in order to appear as though they were singing at the venue. Check out what the couple's fans had to say about the pair's turn on the ACM Awards stage.