ACM Awards: Blake Shelton’s Girlfriend Gwen Stefani Jets Back From Hong Kong to Accompany Him

Gwen Stefani made sure she wrapped up her recent engagement in Hong Kong quickly. The singer has a date for Sunday night as boyfriend Blake Shelton takes the stage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Stefani performed as part of the Hong Kong Sevens Festival on April 5, marking her first time back in the city in over a decade. She arrived with plenty of help too, marking her trip on her Instagram Story, and later praising the team that helped her as she departed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the lady that made it all happen,” Stefani said while smooching at the screen alongside one of the friendly airline staff in Hong Kong. The singer also shared a few snaps of her performance on stage, mixing in some video of the performance and a few photos.

But after the trip was finished, it was clear the Stefani’s attention was devoted to her boyfriend. In between taking a photo selfies with fans, Stefani flashes a signed photo of Shelton from the liner notes of his album that a fan was carrying with them. And by the time she’s arrived on the private plane to jet back, the country superstar himself makes an appearance, sitting next to his girlfriend as they set off for Las Vegas and the ACM Awards.

We even get a special look at the couple’s production passes for the event, giving them some free flow backstage and setting up a possible moment between the two on stage. Shelton isn’t nominated for any awards this year but he will be performing his new single “God’s Country” at the show.

Stefani gave a bit of preview of the tune in the middle of her story, showcasing some of the video for the song.

The singer also sang her love’s praises all throughout her trip overseas and celebrated “God’s Country” debuting at the top of iTunes charts recently — topping even the super viral “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X.

“Good morning #1 [Blake Shelton],” Stefani captioned the photo. “And…your back. Amazing! [God’s Country]”

While it was unclear if Stefani would arrive in time to join Shelton at the awards, she proved she was willing to brave the skies in order to share some time with her boyfriend.

It was recently reported that the couple will be forced to postpone their marriage due to Stefani’s intention to annul her marriage to former husband Gavin Rossdale as part of her faith. The pop star is deeply involved in her Catholic faith, with Shelton converting ahead of their potential nuptials.

The couple still has to figure out living arrangements, but Shelton seems happy just to take his time. He’s also preparing his own land to be comfortable for his future wife, showcasing a plot of land for her future wildflower garden at his home in Oklahoma.

Tune in to see Shelton and many others during the ACM Awards Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET.