Additional ACM Awards Performers Announced Including Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson

The 2018 ACM Awards are just weeks away, and the lineup for the annual event is coming into focus as the date draws closer.

On Thursday, a new group of performers was announced, with Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Kane Brown and Jon Pardi set to take a turn on the stage.

The group joins previously announced performers Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

In addition, several presenters were also announced including country artists Cam, Dustin Lynch, and Kiefer Sutherland, The Ranch co-stars Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher, SEAL Team co-stars David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley and Max Thieriot, as well as The Talk host Eve. They join previously announced presenters Drew Brees, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 on CBS. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who is returning to host for the 15th time. She originally hosted the show solo from 2001-2010 before being joined by Blake Shelton in 2011 and 2012.

McEntire already helped to announce three winners this year, calling Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland to share that they had won New Female Vocalist, New Male Vocalist and New Vocal Group of the Year, respectively.

During her phone call with Alaina, McEntire reduced the young singer to tears with the happy news.

“Honey, I’m so proud for you,” the host said over the phone. “You guys have worked so hard, and this is what our business needs, more like you.”

