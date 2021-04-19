ACM Awards 2021: Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans Give Fans Goosebumps With Powerful Medley Performance

✖

Carrie Underwood got some assistance from gospel singer CeCe Winans during the ACM Awards on Sunday night, with Winans joining the country star during a medley of songs from Underwood's recently-released gospel album, My Savior. Winans, who is the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, appears on the album on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," the same song she sang during Sunday's medley.

Underwood began the performance by singing "Amazing Grace" before getting into "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with Winans. The two were then joined by a choir, which then led to the fans in attendance applauding. Underwood then sang another song from her new album, "How Great Thou Art" to end the performance.

Two powerhouses, @carrieunderwood & @cecewinans just blessed us all with an unbelievable gospel medley performance from the @opry. Watch the rest of the #ACMawards now on @CBS or @paramountplus! ✨ pic.twitter.com/RFWn0rQWoG — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

Fans on social media loved Underwood and Winans' performance. "Such a bold move to share her faith on CMA’s! So beautiful!" one fan wrote. Other fans said the performance was "amazing" while stated it was "beautiful." One Twitter user wrote: "Sunday night church with [Carrie Underwood] and [CeCe Winans] The gifts these two women share with us are heaven sent. Amen and thank you!!"

can someone plz explain to us how @carrieunderwood is so angelic while also singing straight into our souls? 🥺 #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/ZXs5yh5aeY — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) April 19, 2021

"I feel like God was really watching out for this project in so many ways," Underwood previously told GRAMMY.com of working with Winans on My Savior. "Her people had called us about something completely separate, and we thought, 'This is our open door.' She said yes, and within days she was in the studio with me."

"She came in, and I felt like we just needed to sit back and let her work her magic because it truly was inspirational," the Oklahoma native continued. "And besides her extremely God-given, powerful, inspiring voice, her presence was just so wonderful to be around. I feel like when I work with legends, I'm a sponge. I want to see what you do and how you do it. So it was equal parts getting to work with her and sing with her, but also learning from her."