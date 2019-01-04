Aaron Watson Releases ‘Kiss That Girl Goodbye’ From Upcoming New Album

Aaron Watson is releasing a new single, “Kiss That Girl Goodbye,” from his upcoming new album, Red Bandana! Although Watson wrote the song, which says, “That boy can kiss that girl goodbye / Just like a red eyed flight / Two tail lights in the night / You’re gonna spread your wings and fly / That boy can kiss that girl goodbye,” “Kiss That Girl Goodbye,” is all about girl power.

“‘Kiss That Girl Goodbye’ is my brand spanking new single and one of the 20 songs that I wrote for my upcoming album, Red Bandana,” Watson said in a statement. “I wanted to come out of the gates with a fast, fun, boot-stomper that sounds great on radio and gets the fans dancing. I actually wrote it late one night after meeting a girl at my show who was in tears after being stood up on a date. My little girl Jolee Kate loves it and says it has GIRL POWER! Thanks to all of you for supporting me, my music, and my family.”

Red Bandana, scheduled to be released on June 21, follows Watson’s successful 2017 Vaquero album. Watson also released Live at the World’s Biggest Rodeo Show in 2018, which he delayed to focus on those struggling after the devastating Hurricane Harvey impacted his home state of Texas. Instead, the generous singer scheduled the record’s release for one year after the hurricane, donating a portion of each sale to those still in need.

“There was just no way we wanted to release that album and be promoting an album,” Watson told PopCulture.com. “So we just really thought, ‘You know what, let’s put this album out and contribute to the south Texas coast.’”

Much like his previous projects, Red Banana will be released on his own record label, preferring to stay independent to be able to make his own music on his own terms.

“I’ve always stayed independent,” Watson told PopCulture.com. “Anytime there’s been an opportunity to go a different route, it really always compromised me being me. I’ve sat down at the table with a few guys, and they’ve asked me, ‘How committed are you to the cowboy hat, and your boots, and the buckle, and singing your own songs?’

“And I said, ‘Well that’s what makes me me,’” he continued. “If I’m not dressing like me, and I’m not singing my songs, is it me? So we’ve always stayed true to our brand of music. We’ve never chased after the phases and stages that music goes through. We’ve stayed true to ourselves, and little by little, we’ve built our business.”

Watson has plenty of shows on the calendar in 2019. Find dates by visiting his website.

