2019 CMA Awards: Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X Announced as Early Winners

The 2019 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday night, Nov. 13, but we already know who won in two of the categories! Kacey Musgraves took home the award Video of the Year, for “Rainbow,” while Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X took home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year. Nominated duo Maddie & Tae announced the early winners on Good Morning America.

Musgraves beat out Blake Shelton‘s “God’s Country,” Dierks Bentley‘s “Burning Man” with Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris‘ “GIRL,” and Eric Church’s “Some of It” to take home the Music Video of the Year.

For the Musical Event of the Year, Cyrus and Lil Nas X won in a category that also included Morris and Brothers Osborne on “All My Favorite People,” “Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, “Dive Bar” with Garth Brooks and Shelton, and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell‘s “What Happens in a Small Town.”

Musgraves will take the stage during the live broadcast of the CMA Awards. The Texan will perform a duet with her musical hero, Willie Nelson. Musgraves reflected on the moment on social media, sharing a clip of her singing Nelson’s “Rainbow Connection,” which the duo will perform tonight during the show.

Other performances during the CMA Awards will include Brooks and Shelton, Lady Antebellum with Halsey, Morris, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton with Pink, and many more.

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The hosts will also perform, as well as help kick off a medley of hits from some of the leading ladies in country music over the past few decades, including Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Crystal Gayle and more.

The CMA Awards will focus on female artists, something Underwood recently revealed was largely her idea.

“When we started talking about the CMAs this year, thinking about what theme we might have … I definitely was kind of pushing for a tribute to females in country music,” Underwood told ABC.

Musgraves could walk away with two more trophies. She is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, also for “Rainbow.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

