ACM Awards: Russell Dickerson Reflects on ‘Heavy’ Song of the Year Nomination

Russell Dickerson could walk out of Sunday night’s ACM Awards as a first-time winner, in the category that means the most to him: Song of the Year. The 31-year-old is nominated for “Yours,” his debut single, written about his wife, Kailey Dickerson – a full-circle moment for Dickerson, who learned firsthand with the romantic ballad just how powerful one song can really be.

“It feels heavy, honestly,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “Last year, we were nominated for New Male which is amazing, but this year, Song of the Year is one of the biggest awards they give out at this show. For me, it’s Entertainer and Song. Those are the two biggest awards and to have ‘Yours’ and my first single nominated for Song of the Year is just amazing.”

Dickerson wrote “Yours” simply as a tribute for Kailey, long before he had any idea how much his country music career would explode.

“It was the little song that could,” Dickerson said. “I wrote it five years ago. January 2014, and then five years later here we are. Two week No. 1, and when it hit No. 1, I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ Obviously incredible to have that. But I was like, ‘There’s got to me be more. This song is so special to us.’ And then sure enough, here we are. ACM Song of the Year.”

“Yours,” and Dickerson, are both in good company. The song joins a list of hit singles nominated for Song of the Year, including Cole Swindell‘s “Break Up In The End,” “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton, “Meant to Be” by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves, and Dan + Shay‘s “Tequila.”

“I want to take it home, but it is huge to be nominated,” Dickerson acknowledged. “The six songs that they picked … I feel like the odd man out, but I hope we have this underdog story that we can just tell forever. FGL, hey’re max. I’m the new guy. It’s my first single, but still, nomination is a huge win for us.”

Dickerson followed “Yours” with “Blue Tacoma,” which also hit the top of the charts, and his current single, “Every Little Thing.” He will soon hit the road with Thomas Rhett for Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour, and hints that a new album is on its way this fall.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

