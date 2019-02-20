2019 ACM Awards Nominees

The 2019 ACM Awards take place in Las Vegas on April 7, with some of country music’s biggest names all vying for the signature hat trophy.
The nominees were announced Wednesday, Feb. 20 by the ACMs on behalf of Reba McEntire, who will also host the show for the 16th time this year. Stars earning nods include Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and more, and country fans who have been following the awards circuit this year won’t be surprised to see those names on the ballot.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Read on to see who scored nominations this year, and see the winners take home their trophies when the awards air on CBS on April 7.
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Desperate Man — Eric Church
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain — Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
“Break Up in the End” — Cole Swindell
Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
“Space Cowboy” — Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
“Yours” — Russell Dickerson
Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk” — Jake Owen
“Heaven” — Kane Brown
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” — Luke Bryan
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
Music Video of the Year
“Babe” — Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Burn Out” — Midland
“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie + Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Keeping Score” — Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” — Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnallay
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill