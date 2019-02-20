2019 ACM Awards Nominees

The 2019 ACM Awards take place in Las Vegas on April 7, with some of country music’s biggest names all vying for the signature hat trophy.

The nominees were announced Wednesday, Feb. 20 by the ACMs on behalf of Reba McEntire, who will also host the show for the 16th time this year. Stars earning nods include Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and more, and country fans who have been following the awards circuit this year won’t be surprised to see those names on the ballot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see who scored nominations this year, and see the winners take home their trophies when the awards air on CBS on April 7.

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Desperate Man — Eric Church

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain — Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Break Up in the End” — Cole Swindell

Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha

“Space Cowboy” — Kacey Musgraves

Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

“Yours” — Russell Dickerson

Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling

Single of the Year

“Down to the Honky Tonk” — Jake Owen

“Heaven” — Kane Brown

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good” — Luke Bryan

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Music Video of the Year

“Babe” — Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Burn Out” — Midland

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight” — Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie + Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

“Keeping Score” — Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” — Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnallay

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill