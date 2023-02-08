Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic

A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.

"I finally agreed to the short photoshoot with Kaz and after a couple of photos, the photographer asked me to pose by myself for a few shots," Cole told PEOPLE. "Little did I know, Kaz was behind me dropping down to one knee. When he told me to turn around I immediately started crying the happiest tears and said, 'Yes!' to forever."

The engagement for Cole comes after being named CMT's Next Women of Country last month. She also broke 100 million streams in 2022 and performed at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. "I had no idea it was possible for a day to top my Opry debut, but when I saw the love of my life down on one knee I straight up ugly-cried," Cole said.

"I met Julia at age 3," Kasowski revealed. "I kissed her for the first time at 7 in a blanket-built fort. It took me almost two decades, but I finally got a second kiss." The two stayed in touch through their parents, who have been best friends for over 25 years. "There was always a connection between us," Kasowski continued. "Despite our busy careers, thankfully, the stars aligned for us again."

"It was fate that we ran into each other again," Cole added. "We both happened to be in Houston for a day. I was singing the anthem for the Texans and Kaz had just finished his season two days prior. It was a miracle we were in the same place that night."

Last year, Kasowski, 27, pitched for the Oklahoma City Dodgers who are the Los Angeles Dodgers' AAA affiliate. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB draft after playing college basketball at West Texas A&M. Cole, 29, has toured globally in over 10 countries opening for acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Lee Brice.