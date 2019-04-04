2019 ACM Awards: Dustin Lynch Speaks out About Surprising Snub

Dustin Lynch is speaking out about his surprising 2019 ACM Awards snub, after he failed to get a nomination. The omission was even more shocking since Lynch had a four-week No. 1, with “Small Town Boy,” which seemed certain to earn him a nod. But Lynch at least takes consolation in the fact that he isn’t alone in feeling left out.

“Every year there’s going to be songs by artists that maybe should be given the opportunity to get some recognition, just how they performed, and what they did for a career,” Lynch reflected to Broadway’s Electric Barnyard. “‘Small Town Boy’ was a song for me that everybody, all of my peers and all of my fellow artists were pulling for it and hoping it would get nominated, and it just didn’t line up to where we got picked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But, that being said, ‘Small Town Boy’ isn’t the only song that didn’t get nominated, that everybody in town thought should get nominated,” he added. “So it’s just part of it.”

Lynch has had numerous other chart-topping singles and sold out his own tours, but has still inexplicably failed to receive either an ACM or CMA Award nomination. While the Tennessee native believes it will happen for him some time, he admits it does get frustrating.

“For me, I speak for myself, and I know a lot of friends that do this: we work really hard to put out the best music that we can, and sometimes a tip of the hat from Nashville, which is like a nomination, is great,” Lynch acknowledged. “That’s something I have on my list of goals to accomplish, is to be nominated for an ACM, to win an ACM, and continue to work towards winning Entertainer of the Year, like my buddies have pulled off.

“So that’s something we’re going to keep chipping away at,” he promised. “Hopefully one of these years we’ll get lucky.”

Lynch, who also joined the Grand Ole Opry last year, joins an unfortunate long list of artists who rightfully should have received an ACM Award nomination this year, including Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson, Cole Swindell and Chris Young.

Lynch may not be nominated, but he still plans to attend the ceremony, and walk the red carpet with the other stars.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Sam Greenwood