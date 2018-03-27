2018 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

We now know who the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be. Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West and Western swing musician Johnny Gimble will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a special ceremony held later this year.

The artists were announced on Tuesday, March 27, at the Hall of Fame, hosted by Garth Brooks, who became a Hall of Fame member in 2012, and Trisha Yearwood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skaggs, who writes and performs both country and bluegrass music, has released more than 40 albums, in a career that has spanned over 50 years. The Kentucky native has won 15 GRAMMYs and 13 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) awards. Skaggs has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1982. He recently produced Hillary Scott’s GRAMMY-winning Love Remains album, which included the No. 1 single, “Thy Will.”

West passed away in 1991 at the age of 58, after complications from a car accident, while West was en route to a performance at the Grand Ole Opry, bringing a sudden end to an illustrious career. West released more than 40 records, including two with her good friend, Kenny Rogers. West also had numerous hits at radio, including over two dozen Top 20 hits, including the No. 1 hits, “Every Time Two Fools Collide” and “All I Ever Need is You,” both duets with Rogers.

Gimble is credited with being one of the influences of the Western swing movement. A renowned fiddler, Gimble, who toured with Willie Nelson for a few years, was a sought-after studio musician whose work can be heard on albums by Nelson, Chet Atkins, Ray Price, Conway Twitty, Connie Smith and more. Gimble played on Merle Haggard’s album, A Tribute to the Best Damn Fiddle Player in the World (or, My Salute to Bob Wills).

Photo Credit: Instagram/RickySkaggs