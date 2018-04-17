Luke Bryan Fans Love His ACM Awards Performance of ‘Most People Are Good’

Luke Bryan took the stage at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards where he performed “Most People Are Good,” his single from the album, What Makes You Country.

Fans at home loved the performance.

Bryan, who can also be seen on ABC’s American Idol at the same time the ACM Awards aired, was one of the nominees for Entertainer of the Year. Last year, Bryan hosted with Dierks Bentley.

“[I’m] so honored to have another Entertainer of the Year nomination. I always think about winning my first Entertainer of the Year [Award] at the ACMs,” Bryan said. “To go to the ACMs knowing that you’re one of those lucky people that have that nomination, it just tells me that I’m doing all I can and doing the right things out on the road and hopefully, the fans are still loving what I’m trying to give to them every night.”

Bryan has several ACM Awards already. At the start of his career, he won both Top New Solo Vocalist and Top New Artist in 2010. In 2015, he won Entertainer of the Year.

“Most People Are Good” is Bryan’s new single from last year’s album What Makes You Country. The record also includes the hit, “Light It Up.”

While the 41-year-old Bryan is having one of the best years of his career, his life has been marred by tragedies. Over 20 years ago, he lost his brother Chris in a car crash. In 2014, sister Kelly Bryan lost her husband, Ben Lee Chesire.

“I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” Bryan recently told ABC News. “Well, you keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day. You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

Bryan has been married to Caroline Boyer since 2006, and they have two sons, Thomas and Tatum, and are also raising their nephew, Til.

Bryan is now one of the three judges on ABC’s American Idol, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The show airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

