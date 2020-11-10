10 of Reba McEntire's Biggest Songs

Reba McEntire is one of the most successful artists in country music history, having released 29 studio albums, 16 of which have gone to No. 1. She has earned 24 No. 1 singles and sold millions of records and also branched out into acting with several film roles and her own sitcom. The Oklahoma native has released over 120 singles throughout her career, and she continues to record new music today. With a career that spans decades, McEntire has had a huge amount of hit songs — scroll through to look back on just a few.

'If You See Him / If You See Her' McEntire was joined by Brooks & Dunn on this 1998 single, which served as the title track to both acts' albums that year, which were released on June 2 — If You See Him for McEntire and If You See Her for Brooks & Dunn. The ballad expertly plays McEntire and Ronnie Dunn's vocals against each other and notched both acts another No. 1 single. prevnext

'Whoever's in New England' The debut single and title track from McEntire's 1986, "Whoever's in New England" is considered one of the star's breakout singles. One of McEntire's many songs revolving around infidelity, the song follows a woman who believes her husband is having an affair when he takes business trips to New England. prevnext

'Turn on the Radio' The lead single from McEntire's 2010 album The Woman I Am, "Turn on the Radio" is a confident kiss-off to an ex who has no shot at winning McEntire back. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA. prevnext

'I'm a Survivor' Fans of McEntire will know this song well, as it served as the theme song to the the singer's sitcom Reba, which ran from 2001-2006. It originally appeared on McEntire's third compilation album Greatest Hits Volume III: I'm a Survivor and tells the story of a premature baby who grows up to be a single parent. prevnext

'You Lie' Originally recorded by American country music artist Cee Cee Chapman for her 1988 debut album Twist of Fate, McEntire released her version of "You Lie" in August 1990 as the first single from her album Rumor Has It. The song, which is told from the perspective of a woman who realizes her husband no longer loves her and is deciding whether to stay or leave, gave McEntire her 14th No. 1 hit. prevnext

Is There Life Out There Released as the second single from For My Broken Heart, "Is There Life Out There" follows a woman who married at age 20 and wonders if there's more to life than her family. The song went to No. 1, and in 1994, McEntire starred in the television movie Is There Life Out There?, which was based on the song. prevnext

'Does He Love You' McEntire teamed with her then-backup singer Linda Davis for this 1993 duet, which sees the two women trade lines about being in love with the same man. The song went to No. 1 and won McEntire and Davis a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration and a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year. prevnext

'She Thinks His Name Was John' "She Thinks His Name Was John" garnered controversy when it was released in 1994, as the song's storyline is about a woman dying from AIDS. The song states that the woman contracted the disease after having a one-night stand with a man she didn't know and tries to remember after learning of her diagnosis. prevnext

'The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia' First recorded by Vicki Lawrence in 1972, "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia" is a classic country murder ballad telling the story of an adulterous wife, a murder and a wrongful conviction with a twist ending. McEntire covered the ballad on her album For My Broken Heart, and while it failed to crack the Top 10 on the charts, it remains one of her best-known songs. prevnext