Kacey Musgraves joined the 'One World: Together at Home' special on April 18 to bring a little light to viewers amid the coronavirus pandemic, performing her soothing single "Rainbow" from her own home. The Grammy winner performed a solo piano rendition of the uplifting ballad, offering a thank-you to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just wanted to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time," Musgraves told viewers ahead of her perofrmance. "Thank you, it means so much to me." She also explained that she has been enjoying the numerous drawings of rainbows that children have placed in their windows around the world. "I’ve also been really loving seeing everyone’s rainbows in their windows," Musgraves said. "It’s inspired me to sing this song for you."

As the 31-year-old sang, light filtering in from a bay window behind her, photos of the colorful creations began appearing on the screen alongside Musgraves. "It'll all be alright," she sang to conclude the song, which was the last single from her award-winning album Golden Hour. "It's gonna be alright, everybody stay strong and stay inside," she told viewers at the end of the clip, blowing the camera a kiss. She also shared a GIF of the last few seconds of her performance on Twitter and wrote, "Some days it really doesn’t feel like it will be. But it will be. Take care of yourself."

On Instagram, she told fans, "Some days are easier than others. Even slapping on makeup and washing my hair..knowing I was going to be 'seen' felt really overwhelming. (And I realize I could be faced with so many more challenges in this insane chapter.) But these are uncharted waters for all living beings and emotional/mental health does not look the same for everyone no matter how it appears. Do what you can. It’s good enough. Right now: take the biggest breath possible. Hold it. And let it go."

Musgraves was one of a number of artists who performed on Saturday's special, which was curated by Lady Gaga. Other performers included the Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, Elton John, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Alicia Keys, J Balvin and more. The special also highlighted stories of several inspiring health care workers fighting on the front lines of the pandemic.