Shania Twain Cancels May and June 'Let's Go!' Las Vegas Dates

Shania Twain fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Canadian star in Las Vegas, as Twain has now canceled the May and June dates of her residency, "Let's Go!" Twain announced the news in a statement released on Saturday, April 11, which shared that performances from May 20 through June 6 have been canceled.

"To all my fans," the message began. "My Let's Go! Las Vegas residency performances scheduled for May 20 through June 6 at Zappos Theater are no longer able to happen in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events. Tickets for affected shows will be refunded at the point of purchase within 30 days. I'm looking forward to returning to Vegas later in the year with my dates from August through to December, but for now it's time to stay home." "We are all in this together," Twain wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags #StayHome and #StaySafe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Twain's Let's Go! residency began at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in December 2019 with a number of shows that month. Her next batch of shows was scheduled for March, though Twain did not perform any shows last month due to the coronavirus and postponed the show's March dates. In February, Twain added an additional 14 dates to her residency that will extend the show through December 2020.

Though she won't be performing in Vegas for a few months, Twain recently put on a show for fans when she appeared during ACM Presents: Our Country, performing the quarantine-appropriate, "Honey, I'm Home" while sitting in her barn as her dog, Melo, and her horse, Meemee, looked on. She also sang an updated version of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," changing the song's first line to, "I'm not going out tonight." Over the weekend, she shared a different kind of performance, posting a video of herself giving a "spontaneous music message" to "all the caregivers around the world."

"When you're down and tired, think of me thinking of you walking the halls, risking it all for strangers," she sang. "'Cause that's who you are, you're a star forming in the sun, not afraid to touch someone, brave one." In her caption, Twain wrote simply, "Thinking of you all."