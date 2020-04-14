Loretta Lynn Shares 'Sweet' Birthday Message From Bret Michaels

Loretta Lynn is celebrating her 88th birthday on Tuesday, April 14, and the country legend has already gotten plenty of messages from her good friends. On her birthday, Lynn used Instagram to tell fans that she wanted to share a few of the messages she's received so far, kicking off her series with a video from rocker Bret Michaels, who addressed Lynn from a room in his house featuring framed records on the walls.

"My sweet Loretta, it is Bret," he began. "I just wanna wish you the most incredible happy birthday on behalf of my family, my friends, my band, my crew, my stay-at-home staycation beard, I just want to tell you I love you and you're awesome and may you have the best, most incredible happy birthday. Love you Loretta." In her caption, Lynn shared that she had already gotten plenty of messages and thanked Michaels for his contribution. "Well the day is young but I’m already getting all kinds of sweet birthday calls, texts, and videos!" she wrote. "Thought I’d share a couple today, like this one from Bret Michaels. I just love him."

Lynn might not be able to see many of her friends and family members due to the coronavirus, but thanks to technology, it's easy for them to send her birthday wishes. In a recent interview with Billboard, Lynn reflected on the current situation, sharing that she is self-quarantining at her home in rural Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, around 75 miles outside of Nashville. "Yeah, we've been quarantined," she said. "It's the damnedest thing I ever seen."

While Lynn's age alone puts her heavily at-risk for complications from the coronavirus, the legendary singer has also dealt with a series of health issues over the years including a stroke and a broken hip. As a result, Lynn's doctors have required her to cancel or postpone all face-to-face appointments for the near future. "I'll be fine," she said. "I think they'll let me out of this anytime, basically whenever the problem is over. Then we'll talk again."