Brett Eldredge Announces First New Single in Almost 2 Years

Brett Eldredge is back! The country singer announced on Monday, April 13 that he will be releasing his first single in almost two years, "Gabrielle," on April 17. "Ok ok, I'll spill the goods, the World premiere of my new single GABRIELLE is this Friday!" he captioned a photo of the single artwork. "I hope it brings you some happiness⁣⁣."

The Illinois native began teasing something on his Instagram page on March 30 when he shared a video of a country drive with the caption, "sometimes you gotta lose yourself, to make your way back home." Fans instantly speculated that Eldredge was planning to release new music, and his follow-up posts only served to increase their suspicion. Last week, he posted a clip of himself driving and wrote, "empty streets and whistlin pines, but not a day goes by, you don't crowd my mind," and over the weekend, Eldredge posted a shot of himself recording at a microphone.

"got a lot to say...bout to hit ya with the sounds of the heart of the heartland from the Windy City," he wrote.

Eldredge co-wrote "Gabrielle" with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, and the song will ship to country radio on April 27. "'Gabrielle' is about a love that didn’t quite work out and you always wonder what it could have been," Eldredge said in a statement, via Nash Country Daily. "It could've ended up being something amazing and you wonder what they're doing in their life right now and go back to those feelings when you hear the song."

The 34-year-old's most recent single was "Love Someone," which was released in June 2018 as the last single from Eldredge's 2017 self-titled album. "Gabrielle" is most likely the first single from an upcoming fifth studio album from Eldredge, though no details have been announced. Up until his promotion for "Gabrielle," Eldredge had been communicating with his fans mostly in Polaroid photos shared to Instagram. On March 27, he seemed to indicate that his Polaroid journey had come to an end, posting a Polaroid of himself holding up a camera.

"This journey has been fun and really is a huge part of the rawness my music has became over the past year," Eldredge shared in his caption. "I will probably forever carry a Polaroid around with me, but it's time to tell a little more of the story. I hope you are ready, because all of this being gone has gotten me very excited to show you somethin that hopefully you've never heard, let's go."