Shania Twain Hilariously Encourages Fans to Stay Home With Edited Album Artwork

Shania Twain is currently self-quarantining amid the coronavirus crisis, and she wants her fans to do the same. For some inspiration, the country icon used a few of her own album covers, sharing edited versions of her classics hilariously altered to have more quarantine-friendly titled. The first was the single cover for Twain's "Honey, I'm Home," which was changed to "honey, stay home." She also added a line to the title of The Woman In Me, who now "needs the man in you to go isolate somewhere else."

Instead of Up!, her 11x platinum fourth album, that title was changed to In!, and the word "don't" was put in front of the title of Come On Over, which happens to be the best-selling country album of all time. "Has anyone else started laughing at their own jokes?" Twain captioned the posts, adding a series of crying laughing emojis and the hashtag #StayHome.

On Thursday, the Canadian star returned with two more covers, the first being her duet with Mark McGrath, "Party for Two," which is now just a "party for one." She also shared the single cover for "Don't Be Stupid," which now includes the addendum, "(stay at home)."

Because we all enjoyed these last time, let's do a few more shall we 😂 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/IGlvsliQil — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 9, 2020

On Sunday, April 5, Twain was one of the many featured performers during ACM Presents: Our Country, performing the quarantine-appropriate, "Honey, I'm Home" while sitting in her barn as her dog, Melo, and her horse, Meemee, looked on. She also sang an updated version of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," changing the song's first lyric to, "I'm not going out tonight."

Along with singing, Twain has been making time for plenty of other activities while quarantining including reading, according to one of her recent posts. "Remember books?!" she captioned a video of herself carrying a large stack of books to her bedroom. "Anybody else reading to pass the time?" Sitting on her bed, she said, "As you can see, I made a pit stop at the book store and stocked up on some really great reads." Twain shared that her pile included a biography on Robin Williams and that she'd be starting with the series Heart of Texas. "This is the way to pass the time and get back into books," she said.