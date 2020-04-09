Thomas Rhett to Headline 'Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition' With At-Home Show

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists have turned to live streaming as a way to connect with their fans, and Thomas Rhett is getting into the livestream-concert scene with a headlining spot on the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home Edition on Friday, April 10. The show will support the American Red Cross and will stream on Facebook and Instagram Live.

"Excited to celebrate the weekend with y’all," Rhett wrote when he made the announcement on Wednesday. Fans quickly began commenting to share that they'd be watching and several made song requests, including Morgan Wallen, who wrote, "Sing Beer With Jesus." Along with his hits and requests, Rhett will also likely perform his new song, "Be A Light," which was released last week. The uplifting track features Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin and proceeds from the song benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Rhett wrote the song with co-writers Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller and Josh Thompson first penned the uplifting track around one year ago, and Rhett told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a video appearance on the Today show that he felt that now was the time to release it. "We wrote this a year ago, just based on where the world was kind of at," he said. "For me, it was kind of like, 'What do you say?' For me it was just, how to be a light in a dark place, how to spread light in a place that seems like you can't. We wrote this song on the road... and when this all started happening, it felt like this is the perfect time to put a song like this out, it's always been one of my favorites so I'm glad that it's finally out there for people to hear."

Rhett is currently self-quarantining at home with his wife, Lauren Akins, and their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. On March 30, the singer celebrated his 30th birthday, and Akins managed to organize a surprise with all of Rhett's friends, despite the social distancing rule. "My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway," Rhett shared. "They leaned out the sunroof and said, 'Happy Birthday!' And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake."