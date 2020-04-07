Kimberly Williams-Paisley Takes Hilariously Extreme Measures During Quarantine With Husband Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley are currently quarantined together, and Williams-Paisley shared a hilarious update on how things are going in a video she and her husband posted to Instagram on Monday. Williams-Paisley helmed the camera for the clip, in which she took viewers throughout her house to show off its condition amid the Paisley's quarantine.

"It's day 26 today," Williams-Paisley tells the camera. "It's been hard, I'm not gonna lie. But you know what, I feel like I finally turned a corner today." Panning through her house, she said, "Look, I've got soap, I've got fresh towels, I have hand sanitizer, there's a little wine left in my glass. Dogs have been fed, we got extra supplies we need." At that point, she made her way to the pantry, where the camera quickly moved over Paisley, who was sitting in the corner tied up in ropes with duct tape over his mouth. "I think I finally figured it out," his wife said after walking away from him and back through the house. "So stay home everybody," she concluded as Paisley's muffled voice could be heard in the background. "Do what you need to do to get through this."

"A message to #StayHome everyone. Whatever it takes," Paisley captioned the clip, adding the hashtag #help. Williams-Paisley's caption read, "It’s day 26 for me. #stayhomeeveryone #psa #quarantine #tips." The actress' post earned some appreciation from Carrie Underwood, who commented, "I support this...might try it here at my house, idk..."

On Sunday, Paisley performed during ACM Presents: Our Country, virtually performing with Darius Rucker to sing a medley of Paisley's "Mud on the Tires" and Rucker's cover of "Wagon Wheel." Paisley played his guitar while sitting in the bed of his truck on his farm and Rucker was on a porch in Charleston flanked by palm trees. At the end of the clip, Williams-Paisley made an appearance when Paisley thanked his "beautiful camerawoman," who panned the camera around to say, "Thanks!" "We'll see you soon," Paisley added. "Be safe."

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Paisley and Williams-Paisley have announced that their free grocery store in Nashville, The Store, will serve elderly residents in the are with delivery. The Store operates as a free grocery store tat serves customers in need for a one-year period as they work toward self-sufficiency and is currently accepting walk-in customers who bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment.

