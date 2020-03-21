Kenny Rogers' Death Mourned Across the Country Music World

Kenny Rogers' death is currently hitting the country music world as stars and personalities in Nashville and beyond are waking up. The country superstar, known for countless iconic tracks, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, according a statement from his family. They made his death public just hours later, striking a major blow to the country community overnight.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Countless tributes to the "Islands in the Stream" and "Lady" singer have been pouring in from fans, friends and onlookers. Country musicians and radio personalities are just now starting to react to Rogers' passing and are taking to Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to share their heartbreak over the news. Many are also sharing personal experiences with the music legend, who was also known for his time as The First Edition's lead singer.

