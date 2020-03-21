Kenny Rogers' Death Mourned Across the Country Music World
Kenny Rogers' death is currently hitting the country music world as stars and personalities in Nashville and beyond are waking up. The country superstar, known for countless iconic tracks, died at 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, according a statement from his family. They made his death public just hours later, striking a major blow to the country community overnight.
The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT— Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020
Countless tributes to the "Islands in the Stream" and "Lady" singer have been pouring in from fans, friends and onlookers. Country musicians and radio personalities are just now starting to react to Rogers' passing and are taking to Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms to share their heartbreak over the news. Many are also sharing personal experiences with the music legend, who was also known for his time as The First Edition's lead singer.
Scroll through to see what some of country music's legends and bright stars are saying about Rogers.
Blake Shelton
I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler...— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020
Blake Shelton is a modern country music heavyweight and reality TV staple as a coach on The Voice. However, he may not have gotten to where he is today with the influence of Rogers, with Shelton himself noting "The Gambler" had an enormous impact on him.
Bobby Bones
Bobby Bones, Dancing With the Stars winner and host of The Bobby Bones Show, shared the above footage of his first interview with Rogers. He also noted their "friendly relationship" they kept afterwards, as well.
"RIP Kenny . This was many years ago . The first time we met. On the radio show," Bones wrote. "For years after that, we maintained a friendly relationship off the air too."
LeeAnn Rimes
We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020
LeAnn Rimes was one of the first to sound off on Rogers' death overnight, not long after his death was made public. She noted the "We've Got Tonight" singer's legendary status.
John Rich
I had the huge honor of producing songs with this American Giant. He was kind, funny and one of the greatest conveyers of a lyric in the history of music. The world will miss you forever. Thank you for the decades of incredible music! You define a generation. #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/zoi699yeFx— John Rich (@johnrich) March 21, 2020
John Rich, one half of Big & Rich, looked back on his time working with Rogers and also called him a generation-defining artist.