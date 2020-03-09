Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Enjoy Date Night With Her Kids During LA Tour Stop

Fans attending Blake Shelton's Los Angeles concert, as part of his Friends and Heroes Tour, were in for a big treat! The Oklahoma native was joined by his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, to sing their duet, "Nobody But You," part of an enjoyable day for Shelton, which also included Stefani's three sons taking in the concert as well.

"You have absolutely no idea how to wrap your head around what's going to happen tonight," Shelton teased the noisy crowd earlier in the show, before Stefani later joined him on stage to sing their duet.

"She came out on stage and shocked everybody in the room," Shelton later recalled. "I think it shocked herself a little bit with the reaction. People realized 'Oh my God, Gwen Stefani is really here right now.'"

Stefani also shared a couple of photos of their night in Los Angeles, showing off Shelton with her sons.

Stefani later opened up about the experience, in a heartfelt post to Shelton following their performance together.

"[Blake Shelton] thank u for having me on your [The Forum] stage and giving me the opportunity to wear denim and diamond Fringe with a unicorn ponytail," Stefani wrote.

"Nobody But You" is from Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country album, and although Shelton didn't write it, the songwriters were thinking of his relationship with Stefani when they wrote it, which is why Shelton insisted that Stefani sing on it with him.

"It's basically a song about Gwen and I. Why wouldn't I have her sing this song with me?" Shelton said. "She comes from the whatever world, ska, pop world that she comes from, and I'm a straight-up country artist. The fact that we ended up together to begin with, much less make a record, is unbelievable. It's just literally a dream come true."

No word yet if the two will perform the song at the 2020 ACM Awards. Shelton is nominated for four trophies, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, all for his previous single, "God's Country." He is also nominated, along with Garth Brooks, for Music Event of the Year, for "Dive Bar."

