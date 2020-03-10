Carrie Underwood Hilariously Claps Back at Internet Troll on Instagram

When Carrie Underwood appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon last week to promote her new book, Find Your Path, as well as her fit52 app, she wore a stunning black outfit, complete with metallic booties. While many praised Underwood for her appearance, one person criticized Underwood's shoe choice, causing the 37-year-old to clap back with the perfect, and hilarious, response.

"Hideous heels," wrote someone, prompting Underwood to reply, "Hideous comment."

Underwood's response earned plenty of praise from Underwood's fans, who were quick to jump to her defense.

"I think they're amazing!!" wrote one person. "You look rocking! Can't wait to start my book!"

"You looked amazing!" said another. "People should keep their comments to themselves!"

"Love the heels and the jump suit!" someone posted. "You looked adorable!"

"It's a shame there are people like you who say negative things to make themselves feel better," one follower said, tagging the person who posted the negative comment. "I honesty feel sorry for you!"

Underwood not only spoke about Find Your Path and her fit52 app, but she also competed against host Jimmy Fallon in three fitness challenges as well, with Underwood coming out victorious in all of them.

Underwood's own passion for health and fitness is what led her to both write Find Your Path and launch the app.

"I have been falling more and more in love with health and fitness really just over the past fifteen years," Underwood explained to Fallon. "I started five years ago working with Dick's Sporting Goods to make CALIA, which is the clothing brand that we design and make and I'm super proud of it. So ever since that door opened and I started doing that, it's just evolved more, so we decided to write a book.

Underwood recently opened up about her own journey to healthy living, and eating, admitting she made some extreme choices in her journey to finding a well-balanced diet.

"I've seen crazy diet suggestions, and I've tried some that are entirely unsustainable," Underwood told PARADE. "No, I'm not going to puree my own peas or make my own hummus. They have it at the store. You know what I do? I eat microwave burritos multiple times a week because they're easy. It's about finding those solutions and doing your best."

Photo Credit: Getty / Jo Hale