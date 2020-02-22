Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 2

Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, are officially parents of two, welcoming son Ames Alexander on Feb. 21. Mooney shared the news on Feb. 22 with a slideshow of hospital photos on Instagram that started with a snap of the proud dad holding Ames' tiny hand as Hannah looked on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Feb 22, 2020 at 4:21pm PST

"Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family. Asher has been so excited to meet you, 'baby brover,'" Mooney wrote. "You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth. Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house...so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

"Welcome to our lives, Ames Alexander," Hannah shared in her own post. "The world is already a brighter place because you’re in in! Oh, how your daddy and I have prayed over your precious life. I can’t believe God chose us to love you forever, but I’m sure glad He did. Now, let the adventures begin!"

Baby Ames joins big brother Asher, 3. Mooney and Billingsley announced in August that they were expecting their second child, sharing a series of photos of Asher sitting in front of a blue and pink heart drawn in sidewalk chalk. In the snaps, Asher puts his hand over the blue heart, with a video showing the toddler happily exclaiming, "We're having a baby boy!"

"Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!" Shay wrote, referring to Dan + Shay's "All to Myself." "Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:01am PDT

Mooney and Billingsley married in 2017, and their wedding, along with Dan + Shay member Dan Smyers' wedding to Abby Law, was featured in the duo's music video for "Speechless."

Baby Ames arrived right on schedule, as Dan + Shay are set to begin their 2020 The Arena Tour on March 6 with two shows in Nashville.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz